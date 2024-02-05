Be careful of new scam offering 40 percent off monthly phone bill

Ontarians, be careful because there’s a new smartphone scam about.

Over the past week, I’ve received several calls from an unknown number that’s undoubtedly a scam I’d like people to watch out for. Out of curiosity, I played along with the scammer for a bit.

The scam offers 40 percent off your phone bill no matter which carrier you’re with. In my first call with the scammer, they said they were with Rogers, so I lied and said I was with Telus. In the second call with the scammers, they said they were with Telus, so it looks like they’re keeping tabs. I’m with Bell, so I knew something was up in both instances.

I asked how they could provide a discount if I’m not with the carrier they’re calling from, and they said something about having a deal with the carrier and are still able to provide 40 percent off.

They asked what smartphone I had and how much my monthly bill was. I told them I used an S23+ and paid $100 monthly for my phone bill. The scammer replied that I wouldn’t need a new handset, but I could get 40 percent off and pay $60 monthly with my 150GB per month data allotment — which is how many gigs I told them I had.

Following this, they wanted to get my personal information, and at this point, I said, “This is a scam. No, thank you,” and hung up the phone. They even had the audacity to call me back.

How do we know it’s a scam?

This was obviously a scam because I’m not with Rogers or Telus.

An employee from one telecom cannot offer you a discount for another, so someone from Bell cannot offer you a discount for Telus or Rogers, as they are competitors.

If the scammer said they were with Bell, they would have details about you, such as your name.

They might ask you to verify information, but you can also ask them for details as well or proof that they are from the carrier.

If you don’t feel comfortable sharing details over the phone — which is always smart — the employee will likely direct you to speak to an associate in person in-store, or you can always call the carrier back directly yourself.

Telecom companies can send customers offers through text or phone calls. If you’re unsure if an offer is real or a scam, avoid clicking any links sent via text or offering personal details like credit card details or any details you wouldn’t offer a stranger.

You can always, go to the carrier’s website and log into your account — the offer should also be available there. You can also call a customer service representative to confirm an offer.