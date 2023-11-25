Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Nov. 20-26]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Bottoms

Original theatrical release date: August 25th, 2023

Prime Video Canada release date: November 21st, 2023

Genre: Teen sex comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Two high school senior girls set up a fight club in an effort to hook up with cheerleaders.

Bottoms was co-written and directed by Toronto’s Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) and stars Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (Babylon) and former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Stream Bottoms here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year. It’s worth noting that many Prime Video channels are 75 percent off until November 27th for Black Friday — learn more here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 22nd, 2023

Genre: Christmas musical

Runtime: 40 minutes

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham hosts this musical extravaganza from the producers of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Special guests include Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) and fellow Ted Lasso alums Juno Temple and Phil Dunster.

Stream Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Crave

No Hard Feelings

Original theatrical release date: June 23rd, 2023

Crave release date: November 24th, 2023

Genre: Sex comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

A young woman facing bankruptcy is hired by a wealthy couple to romance their socially awkward son.

No Hard Feelings was co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Jury Duty) and stars Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

Stream No Hard Feelings here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

It’s worth noting that annual Crave memberships are currently 40 percent off for Black Friday until November 28th.

Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 22nd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Go behind the scenes of the recently wrapped second season of Loki with the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston, as well the likes of co-stars Sophia DiMartino (Sylvie) and Ke Huy Quan (Ouroboros) and showrunner Eric Martin.

Stream The Making of Loki Season 2 here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 6) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 23rd, 2023

Genre: Kids

Runtime: Four episodes (23 to 45 minutes each)

The ponies must team up with the dragons to stop Opaline from capturing the rest of the power of Equestria.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark features the voices of Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), J.J. Gerber (Bibleman: The Animated Adventures) and Jenna Warren (Thomas & Friends).

Stream My Little Pony: Make Your Mark here.

Squid Game: The Challenge [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 22nd, 2023

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Five episodes (41 to 57 minutes each)

456 players take part in challenges inspired by Netflix’s popular Squid Game series for a chance to win a $4.56 million prize.

It should be noted, however, that the show was reportedly produced under terrible working conditions, with some contestants even threatening Netflix and the producers with a lawsuit over allegedly suffering hypothermia and nerve damage during filming.

Of course, it’s also just tone-deaf in the first place to capitalize on the success of a drama about economic class struggles by turning it into a reality competition series in which hundreds of people desperately try to win money.

If you still want, you can stream Squid Game: The Challenge here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Nothing to note here in terms of new content, but it’s worth mentioning the 50 percent off Black Friday promo that runs until November 27th.

Image credit: MGM