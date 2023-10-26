New on Prime Video Canada: November 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in November.
Highlights include the long-awaited second season of Invincible, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas co-starring Toronto’s Robbie Amell and the Brian Cox-hosted James Bond competition series 007: Road to a Million.
Read on for the full list:
November 1st
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Family Thing
- Fifty Shades Freed
- At First Sight
- A Guy Thing
- A Home of Our Own
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Barbershop: The Next Cut
- Beauty Shop
- Behind Enemy Lines
- De-Lovely
- 80s Build Up
- Everything, Everything
- Firewalker
- Fluke
- Four Weddings and A Funeral
- Little Man Tat
- Lions For Lambs
- Martin Bossi [Exclusive Content]
- The Mod Squad
- Soldiers Of Fortune (2011)
- Valley Girl (1983)
- Two Weeks
- Wedding Daze
- West Side Story
- The Wonderful Country
November 2nd
- Girl’s Play [Exclusive Content]
- Knuckle Girl [Amazon Original]
- P.I. Meena
November 3rd
- Amazing – Fabio De Luigi [Amazon Original]
- Asteroid City [Exclusive Content]
- Bad Boys and Bridesmaids
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Invincible (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
- Los Billis [Amazon Original]
- Raththam
- Romancero [Amazon Original]
November 4th
- ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video
November 5th
- Diamond In the Sky
- Listening Ears
- Survival Of Jelili
November 8th
- Pal Norte Festival [Exclusive Content]
- Vyooham [Exclusive Content]
November 9th
- BTS: Yet to Come to Cinemas
- Comedy Island (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
November 10th
- Dina Hashem: Dark Whispers [Amazon Original]
- Kandahar
- 007: Road To A Million [Amazon Original]
- Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl [Amazon Original]
November 16th
- Bihter [Exclusive Content]
- The Great Indian Family
- Tiger Nageshwar Rao
November 17th
- Celebrity Hunted: Chasse À L’Homme S3 (Amazon Original)
- ExMas [Amazon Original]
- Landscape With Invisible Hand [Exclusive Content]
- Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story [Amazon Original]
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
- Twin Love [Amazon Original]
November 21st
Bottoms [Exclusive Content]
November 22nd
- Comedy Island Japan [Amazon Original]
- Felipe Avello Stand Up 2 [Exclusive Content]
- Genie
November 23rd
- Self-Modulation [Exclusive Content]
November 24th
- Elf Me [Amazon Original]
- Hypnotic [Exclusive Content]
- In Your Dreams [Exclusive Content]
- LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil (Season 3)
- The Village [Amazon Original]
November 28th
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
November 30th
- Avatar Purusha Sequel
- 3 Idiot Heroes [Exclusive Content]
Prime Video Channels
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu — October 26th
- Real Housewives of Miami on Hayu — November 2nd
- Real Housewives of Potomac on Hayu — November 6th
- Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on StackTV — November 1st
- Godfather or Harlem (Season 3) on Starz — November 10th
- The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11) on StackTV — November 13th
- Fargo S5 on Citytv+ — November 21st
- Shetland (Season 8) on Britbox — November 29th
Everything leaving in November:
- Neighbors — November 3rd
- Retaliation — November 6th
- The Purge — November 8th
- Chef — November 9th
- The Comeback Trail — November 11th
- Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams — November 14th
- Legally Blonde — November 14th
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — November 14th
- Boyz 2 — November 15th
- Burn Notice — November 17th
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — November 21st
- Life in a Year — November 26th
- Ary Abittan: My Story — November 27th
- Loveyatri The Journey Of Love — November 29th
- A Dog’s Purpose — November 30th
- Everest — November 30th
- Infinite — November 30th
- Inspector Gadget — November 30th
- It’s Complicated — November 30th
- Marguerite Volant — November 30th
- Slugterra — November 30th
- Summers of Our Lives — November 30th
- Teletubbies — November 30th
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.
Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in October here.
Image credit: Prime Video