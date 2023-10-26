New on Prime Video Canada: November 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in November.

Highlights include the long-awaited second season of Invincible, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas co-starring Toronto’s Robbie Amell and the Brian Cox-hosted James Bond competition series 007: Road to a Million.

Read on for the full list:

November 1st

A Bridge Too Far

A Family Thing

Fifty Shades Freed

At First Sight

A Guy Thing

A Home of Our Own

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Barbershop: The Next Cut

Beauty Shop

Behind Enemy Lines

De-Lovely

80s Build Up

Everything, Everything

Firewalker

Fluke

Four Weddings and A Funeral

Little Man Tat

Lions For Lambs

Martin Bossi [Exclusive Content]

The Mod Squad

Soldiers Of Fortune (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

Two Weeks

Wedding Daze

West Side Story

The Wonderful Country

November 2nd

Girl’s Play [Exclusive Content]

Knuckle Girl [Amazon Original]

P.I. Meena

November 3rd

Amazing – Fabio De Luigi [Amazon Original]

Asteroid City [Exclusive Content]

Bad Boys and Bridesmaids

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Invincible (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Los Billis [Amazon Original]

Raththam

Romancero [Amazon Original]

November 4th

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video

November 5th

Diamond In the Sky

Listening Ears

Survival Of Jelili

November 8th

Pal Norte Festival [Exclusive Content]

Vyooham [Exclusive Content]

November 9th

BTS: Yet to Come to Cinemas

Comedy Island (Season 1) [Amazon Original]

November 10th

Dina Hashem: Dark Whispers [Amazon Original]

Kandahar

007: Road To A Million [Amazon Original]

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl [Amazon Original]

November 16th

Bihter [Exclusive Content]

The Great Indian Family

Tiger Nageshwar Rao

November 17th

Celebrity Hunted: Chasse À L’Homme S3 (Amazon Original)

ExMas [Amazon Original]

Landscape With Invisible Hand [Exclusive Content]

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story [Amazon Original]

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Twin Love [Amazon Original]

November 21st

Bottoms [Exclusive Content]

November 22nd

Comedy Island Japan [Amazon Original]

Felipe Avello Stand Up 2 [Exclusive Content]

Genie

November 23rd

Self-Modulation [Exclusive Content]

November 24th

Elf Me [Amazon Original]

Hypnotic [Exclusive Content]

In Your Dreams [Exclusive Content]

LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil (Season 3)

The Village [Amazon Original]

November 28th

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

November 30th

Avatar Purusha Sequel

3 Idiot Heroes [Exclusive Content]

Prime Video Channels

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Hayu — October 26th

Real Housewives of Miami on Hayu — November 2nd

Real Housewives of Potomac on Hayu — November 6th

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on StackTV — November 1st

Godfather or Harlem (Season 3) on Starz — November 10th

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 11) on StackTV — November 13th

Fargo S5 on Citytv+ — November 21st

Shetland (Season 8) on Britbox — November 29th

Everything leaving in November:

Neighbors — November 3rd

Retaliation — November 6th

The Purge — November 8th

Chef — November 9th

The Comeback Trail — November 11th

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams — November 14th

Legally Blonde — November 14th

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — November 14th

Boyz 2 — November 15th

Burn Notice — November 17th

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — November 21st

Life in a Year — November 26th

Ary Abittan: My Story — November 27th

Loveyatri The Journey Of Love — November 29th

A Dog’s Purpose — November 30th

Everest — November 30th

Infinite — November 30th

Inspector Gadget — November 30th

It’s Complicated — November 30th

Marguerite Volant — November 30th

Slugterra — November 30th

Summers of Our Lives — November 30th

Teletubbies — November 30th

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

Image credit: Prime Video