fbpx
Streaming

New on Crave: November 2023

Canada's Drag Race Season 4 and Love Island Games hit Crave in November

Dean Daley
Oct 30, 20236:02 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Canada’s Drag Race Season 4, Love Island Games, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many more.

November 1st

  • Love Island Games: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET
  • Elf

November 3rd

  • About My Father — Starz 
  • Ten Pound Poms
  • Christmas in My Heart
  • Christmas in Paradise
  • Gigi & Nate
  • Saving Christmas Spirit
  • Soft
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
  • Wire Room
  • 10 Things I Hate About You — Starz 
  • Cairo Time — Starz
  • Cooking With Stella — Starz
  • Stone of Destiny — Starz

November 7th

  • StandUp And Shout: Songs from Philly High School @9pm ET

November 8th

  • You Were My First Boyfriend @9pm ET

November 9th

  • Rap Sh!t: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

November 10th

  • A Chance For Christmas
  • Four Christmases
  • Into the Deep
  • Lamborghini: The Man, The Legend
  • Miracle in Motor City
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • Violent Night
  • Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 1
  • Eve and the Fire Horse — Starx
  • One Week — Starz
  • Sisu — Starz
  • Still Mine — Starz
  • The Journey Home — Starz 

November 11th

  • Albert Brooks: Defending My Life @8pm ET
  • Passchendaele

November 13th

  • Love Has Won: Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 14th

  • How We Get Free @9pm ET

November 15th

  • David Holmes: The Boy Who Lives @9pm ET

November 16th

  • Julia: Season 2, Episodes 1-3
  • Canada’s Drag Race: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 17th

  • Jesus Revolution
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
  • The Honeymoon
  • The King’s of Daughter
  • Away From Her — Starz
  • Hook — Starz
  • Brooklyn — Starz 
  • Meditation Park — Starz
  • Mommy — Starz
  • Upside Down — Starz 

November 23rd

  • South to Black Power @10pm ET

November 24th

  • Fool’s Paradise
  • Love Again
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Step Dogs
  • The Price We Pay
  • Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1
  • Mary Makes It Easy: Good Baking Wenceslas
  • Barry Lyndon — Starz
  • Easy Land — Starz
  • Jack Frost (1998) — Starz
  • Rebelle — Starz 
  • Spawn — Starz

November 25th

  • Fred Claus — Starz 
  • Freak Brothers: Season 2A, Episode 1-4
  • Power Players: Season 1

November 30th

  • Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays: Season 5, Episode 1
  • Bookie

Image credit: Crave

Canada’s Drag Race was produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media. 

Comments