New on Crave: November 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November in Canada.

Highlights for the month include Canada’s Drag Race Season 4, Love Island Games, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many more.

November 1st

Love Island Games: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Elf

November 3rd

About My Father — Starz

Ten Pound Poms

Christmas in My Heart

Christmas in Paradise

Gigi & Nate

Saving Christmas Spirit

Soft

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Wire Room

10 Things I Hate About You — Starz

Cairo Time — Starz

Cooking With Stella — Starz

Stone of Destiny — Starz

November 7th

StandUp And Shout: Songs from Philly High School @9pm ET

November 8th

You Were My First Boyfriend @9pm ET

November 9th

Rap Sh!t: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

November 10th

A Chance For Christmas

Four Christmases

Into the Deep

Lamborghini: The Man, The Legend

Miracle in Motor City

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Violent Night

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3, Episode 1

Eve and the Fire Horse — Starx

One Week — Starz

Sisu — Starz

Still Mine — Starz

The Journey Home — Starz

November 11th

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life @8pm ET

Passchendaele

November 13th

Love Has Won: Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 14th

How We Get Free @9pm ET

November 15th

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lives @9pm ET

November 16th

Julia: Season 2, Episodes 1-3

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 4, Episode 1 @9pm ET

November 17th

Jesus Revolution

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

The Honeymoon

The King’s of Daughter

Away From Her — Starz

Hook — Starz

Brooklyn — Starz

Meditation Park — Starz

Mommy — Starz

Upside Down — Starz

November 23rd

South to Black Power @10pm ET

November 24th

Fool’s Paradise

Love Again

No Hard Feelings

Step Dogs

The Price We Pay

Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1

Mary Makes It Easy: Good Baking Wenceslas

Barry Lyndon — Starz

Easy Land — Starz

Jack Frost (1998) — Starz

Rebelle — Starz

Spawn — Starz

November 25th

Fred Claus — Starz

Freak Brothers: Season 2A, Episode 1-4

Power Players: Season 1

November 30th

Selena + Chef: Home For The Holidays: Season 5, Episode 1

Bookie

Canada’s Drag Race was produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.