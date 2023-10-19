New on Disney+ Canada: November 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include Quiz Lady starring Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh and the second season of Rob McElhenney and Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham.

Read on for the full list:

November 1st

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Black Cake (three-episode premiere) [Star Original]

The Doc and Bella Are In! (Season 1)

November 3rd

The Mill

Marvel Studios: Legends (Season 2, new episodes)

Quiz Lady [Star Original]

November 8th

Daddies on Request (Papás por Encargo) (S2)

Killer Vacation (Últimas Férias) (Season 1)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, six new episodes)

Vigilante (Season 1, two-episode premiere)

November 10th

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

November 14th

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World [Star Original]

November 15th

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (all episodes)

I’m Your Fan (Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continúa) (Season 1)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (Season 2) [Star Original]

November 16th

Drive with Swizz Beatz (all episodes)

November 17th

Dashing Through the Snow

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs (Season 1)

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream [Star Original]

November 22nd

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 10)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 23)

PJ Masks (Season 5)

November 23rd

The Naughty Nine

November 26th

Faraway Downs (all six episodes) [Star Original]

November 29th

FX’s American Horror Stories (Season 3, four-episode premiere)

The Artful Dodger (Season 1)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 [Disney+ Original]

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 or $119.99/month in Canada. The full list of what came to Disney+ in October can be found here.

It’s worth noting that Disney also plans to begin cracking down on password sharing in Canada on November 1st. More information can be found here.

