Prime Video Canada offering 75 percent off channels for Black Friday

Amazon Prime Video Canada is offering 75 percent off a variety of channels for two months for Black Friday.

Until November 27th, you can get the following deals:

AllwaysBlk — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

AcornTV — $2.25 (regularly $8.99/month)

AMC+ — $2.25 (regularly $8.99/month)

BBC Earth — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

BBC Select — $1.75 (regularly $6.99/month)

Britbox — $2.50 (regularly $9.99/month)

CityTV+ — $1.25 (regularly $4.99/month)

FamilyTV — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

Great Courses — $2.00 (regularly $7.99/month)

Hollywood Suite — $1.25 (regularly $4.99/month)

Love Nature — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

MGM — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

MotorTrend — $1.25 (regularly $4.99/month)

Paramount+ — $5.00 (regularly $9.99/month)

PBS Masterpiece — $1.75 (regularly $6.99/month)

StackTV — $3.25 (regularly $12.99/month)

Starz — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

Super Channel — $2.50 (regularly $9.99/month)

Teletoon+ — $1.50 (regularly $5.99/month)

Smithsonian Channel — $1.00 (regularly $3.99/month)

Stingray — $2.50 (regularly $9.99/month)

Check out all the deals here. You can also save up to 50 percent on miscellaneous Prime Video movie rentals.

A Prime Video membership is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $9.99/month in Canada.

It’s worth noting that you can get three months of Paramount+ at the $4.99/month rate directly through Paramount+.

For every carrier’s Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

