Paramount+ Canada offering 50 percent off for Black Friday 2023

Paramount+ is currently 50 percent off for Black Friday.

Until November 27th, you can get three months of the service for $4.99/month, down from the usual $9.99/month cost.

This deal is available to both new and returning subscribers. However, it only applies to Standard memberships. Paramount+ Canada’s recently launched 4K-supported $13.99/month Premium subscription remains at its regular price.

You can sign up for Paramount+ here.

Paramount+ is home to originals like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowstone, Twisted Metal and Tulsa King. It also streams Paramount movies like the Mission: Impossible, Scream and Transformers series.

For every carriers’ Black Friday offers, follow this link. For retailer Black Friday tech deals, follow this link.

Image credit: Paramount