How to watch the ‘Made by Google’ Pixel launch event

Google’s long-awaited ‘Made by Google’ Pixel launch event is scheduled to take place later today. While we already know a lot about the new releases, including the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, Google likes to drop surprises during its events, so we’ll make sure to tune in.

Alongside surprises, Google also likes to throw in information and sneak peeks about future releases, as it did at Google I/O when it announced that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch are coming later in the year, so if you want to stay in the loop regarding what the tech giant is up to, here’s how you can tune in to the keynote.

The hybrid event will take place in the Williamsburg neighbourhood in New York City. In-person access is limited to invited press members, while online streaming is available and free for all.

The event starts at 10am ET/7am PT and can be streamed directly from Google’s event page if you’re tuning in from the United States, Great Britain, or Australia. For those looking to tune in from outside of the mentioned countries, the keynote can be live-streamed directly from Google’s YouTube page or from the video embedded below:

The Pixel 7 lineup and the Pixel Watch are expected to go live for pre-order during or after the event. Apart from the two devices, past leaks have suggested Google might also reveal more information about its Pixel tablet.

