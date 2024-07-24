Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn hits Apple TV+ next month

Apple TV+ has announced a new series starring Vince Vaughn called Bad Monkey. The murder mystery series stars Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, Zach Braff, Charlotte Lawrence and more.

Welcome to the shady side of paradise where #VinceVaughn has a long list of unusual suspects. From award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking) and based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, Bad Monkey stars Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner,… pic.twitter.com/UvrNuDGrG0 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 24, 2024

The series is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, who also worked on Ted Lasso and Shrinking. It is based on Carl Hiaasen’s book of the same name.

The series hits Apple TV+ on August 14th.

Bad Monkey stars Vaughn playing Andrew Yancy a former police detective who is now conducting restaurant inspections in Southern Florida. However, when a tourist finds a severed arm, Yancy gets involved in a world of greed and corruption trying to figure out this new mystery.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.