Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn hits Apple TV+ next month

The series premieres August 14th

Dean Daley
Jul 24, 20241:03 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple TV+ has announced a new series starring Vince Vaughn called Bad Monkey. The murder mystery series stars Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, Zach Braff, Charlotte Lawrence and more.

The series is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, who also worked on Ted Lasso and Shrinking. It is based on Carl Hiaasen’s book of the same name.

The series hits Apple TV+ on August 14th.

Bad Monkey stars Vaughn playing Andrew Yancy a former police detective who is now conducting restaurant inspections in Southern Florida. However, when a tourist finds a severed arm, Yancy gets involved in a world of greed and corruption trying to figure out this new mystery.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

