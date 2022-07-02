Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 27-July 3]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon’s Prime Video

Petite Maman

After the death of her grandmother, eight-year-old Nelly bonds with another young girl while playing in the woods.

Petite Maman was written and directed by Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and stars Nina Meurisse (A Woman’s Life) and newcomers Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz.

Canadian theatres premiere date: May 6th, 2022

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 1st, 2022

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 12 minutes

Stream Petite Maman here.

The Terminal List [Amazon Original]

Navy SEAL commander James Reece hunts down the people responsible for the murder of his entire platoon.

Based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, The Terminal List was created by David Digilio (Crossbones) and stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Kelowna, B.C.’s Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Criminal Minds) and Riley Keough (Logan Lucky).

Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 1st, 2022

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Terminal List here.

Crave

No Time to Die

In Daniel Craig’s final 007 film, James Bond is pulled out of retirement by the CIA to investigate a kidnapped scientist who holds the key to a deadly bioweapon.

No Time to Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Léa Seydoux (Blue is the Warmest Colour), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) and Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List).

Theatrical release date: October 8th, 2022

Genre: Spy

Runtime: 2 hours, 43 minutes

Stream No Time to Die here.

Scarborough

Three young children grow up together in a low-income neighbourhood in the Scarborough area of Toronto.

Based on Scarborough-raised writer Catherine Hernandez’s 2017 book of the same name, Scarborough was directed by Toronto’s Shasha Nakai and Rich Williamson (Take Light) and stars newcomers Liam Diaz, Essence Fox and Anna Claire Beitel.

Canadian theatrical release date: February 25th, 2022

Crave premiere date: July 1st, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 16 minutes

Stream Scarborough here.

Disney+

Baymax! [Disney+ Original]

Scott Adsit reprises his Big Hero 6 role of Baymax in this new series about the healthcare robot helping those in need.

Baymax! was created by Big Hero 6 director Don Hall.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 29th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (10 to 11 minutes each)

Stream Baymax! here.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 2) [Star Original]

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are publicly implicated in a murder, making them the subjects of a competing podcast.

Only Murders in the Building was created by Steve Martin (Planes, Trains & Automobiles) and John Robert Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) and stars Martin, Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short (SCTV) and Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place).

Disney+ Star Canada premiere date: June 28th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Mystery-comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Only Murders in the Building here.

Netflix

Beauty [Netflix Original]

A promising young singer finds herself torn between her overbearing family, the music industry and her girlfriend.

Beauty was directed by Andrew Dosunmu (Restless City) and stars Gracie Marie Bradley (Grown-ish), Aleyse Shannon (Leverage: Redemption), Niecy Nash (Claws), Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 29th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Stream Beauty here.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 [Netflix Original]

In the final two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things, Netflix ominously teases that “it might not work out for us this time.”

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer Brothers (Wayward Pines) and features an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder (The Age of Innocence), David Harbour (The Newsroom), Millie Bobby Brown (Intruders), Vancouver’s Finn Wolfhard (It), Gaten Matarazzo (Prank Encounters), Caleb McLaughlin (The Lion King on Broadway) and Noah Schnapp (The Peanuts Movie).

It’s worth noting that Montreal’s own Shawn Levy (Free Guy) is a producer and director on the show.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 1st, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, horror, drama

Runtime: Episode 8 is 1 hour, 25 minutes and Episode 9 is 2 hours, 30 minutes (!!!)

Stream Stranger Things here.

