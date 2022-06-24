New on Prime Video: July 2022

Check out all the new shows and movies heading to Amazon’s Prime Video in July 2022 (plus some of the content leaving the service).
Content is also coming to Prime’s add-on channels. You’ll find those in the list below alongside the designated add-on channel.
July 1
- The Terminal List (Amazon Original)
- Universe’s Most Wanter
- Journal for Jordan
- Petite Maman
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S14-S21
July 5
- How To Train Your Dragon 2
July 7
- Gold
- Shirley
- Married at First Sight S15 (StackTV)
- Big Brother S24 (StackTV)
July 8
- Leona
July 10
- Grantchester S7 (PBS Masterpiece)
July 12
- The Bachelorette S19 (CityTV+)
- Silent Witness S24 and 25 (BritBox)
July 14
- Comicstaan S3 (Amazon Original)
July 15
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- House of Gucci
- James May: Our Man In… S2 (Amazon Original)
- Don’t Make Me Go (Amazon Original)
- Forever Summer: Hamptons (Amazon Original)
July 16
- Pig
July 21
- X
- American Siege
July 22
- Anything’s Possible (Amazon Original)
- The Cursed
- The Prizefighter
July 29
- Uncharted
- Paper Girls (Amazon Original)
- Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Original)
Everything leaving Amazon Prime in July
July 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- What Men Want
July 2
- Nancy Drew
July 10
- Landline
- The Lost City Of Z
July 21
- Castle
- Desperate Housewives
July 29
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
July 30
- ER
