Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 20-26]

Finally, we'll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The One That Got Away [Amazon Original]

Singer-songwriter Betty Who hosts this reality dating series in which six people get to take a shot with missed connections.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Reality dating

Runtime: 10 episodes (47 minutes to 1 hour, 13 minutes each)

Stream The One That Got Away here.

Apple TV+

Loot [Apple Original]

After divorcing her husband, Molly decides to use her $87 billion settlement to re-engage with her charitable foundation.

Loot was created by Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) and stars Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Joel Kim Booster (Big Mouth) and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 24th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Loot here.

Crave

Drive My Car

A well-known actor and theatre director processes his grief over the loss of his wife while overseeing a multilingual stage production of Uncle Vanya.

Based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name, Drive My Car was written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy) and stars Hidetoshi Nishijima (Shin Ultraman), Tōko Miura (Your Name), Masaki Okada (I Give My First Love to You) and Reika Kirishima (Godzilla: Final Warriors).

It’s worth noting that Drive My Car was one of the films up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.

Original Canadian theatrical release: November 26th, 2021

Crave premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 59 minutes

Stream Drive My Car here.

The French Dispatch

The film follows three different storylines within the French foreign bureau of a fictional newspaper as it publishes its final issue.

The French Dispatch was written and directed by Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and features an ensemble cast that includes Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Bill Murray (Groundhog Day), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Jason Schwartzman (Fargo).

Original Canadian theatrical release: October 22nd, 2021

Crave premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Stream The French Dispatch here.

Sing 2

Buster Moon and co. try to enlist a reclusive rock star in an effort to impress an entertainment mogul.

Sing 2 was written and directed by Garth Jennings (Sing) and features the voices of Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and U2 lead vocalist and primary lyricist Bono.

Original Canadian theatrical release: December 22nd, 2021

Crave premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Animated musical comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Stream Sing 2 here.

Westworld (Season 4)

Seven years after the events of Season 3, Westworld tells a “dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”

Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, Westworld was created by Jonathan Nolan (Person of Interest) and Lisa Joy (Burn Notice) and stars Evan Rachel Wood (Mildred Pierce), Thandiwe Newton (Crash), Jeffrey Wright (Casino Royale), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Luke Hemsworth (Neighbours), Ed Harris (The Hours) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).

Crave premiere date: June 26th, 2022 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Westworld here.

Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange teams up with dimension-hopping teenager America Chavez to fight a threat to the entire multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and features returning Marvel stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), London, Ontario’s own Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Baron Mordo), alongside MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez (The Babysitter’s Club) as America Chavez.

Original theatrical release date: May 6th, 2022

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 22nd, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

Rise [Disney+ Original]

Based on real events, Rise tells the story of the Antetokounmpo family, who emigrated from Nigeria to Greece and produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions: Giannis (Uche Agada), Thanasis (Ral Agada) and Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa).

The film was directed by Akin Omotoso (Tell Me Sweet Something).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Stream Rise here.

Netflix

The Future Of [Netflix Original]

This docuseries, co-produced by The Verge, examines how new and emerging technological trends will affect various aspects of life, including food, dating, gaming and pets.

The series is narrated by Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) and features interviews with a variety of tech experts.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 21st, 2022 (first six episodes, remaining six episodes on June 28th)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The Future Of here.

The Man From Toronto [Netflix Original]

After a case of mistaken identity, a bumbling entrepreneur must team up with the assassin known as “The Man From Toronto.”

The Man From Toronto was directed by Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) and stars three people who are not, in fact, from Toronto or anywhere else in Canada: Kevin Hart (Jumanji series), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

It’s worth noting that the movie was shot around the Toronto area.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 24th, 2022

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Stream The Man From Toronto here.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

The Umbrellas face off against a new group of Hargreeves siblings while a mysterious threat is unleashed on the city.

Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy was created by Edmonton’s Steve Blackman (Fargo) and features an ensemble cast that includes Halifax’s Elliot Page (Juno), Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones), David Castañeda (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) and Robert Sheehan (Mortal Instruments).

It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in various parts of Ontario, including Toronto.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 22nd, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 53 minutes each)

Stream The Umbrella Academy here.

Image credit: Netflix