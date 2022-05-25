New on Crave: June 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in June.

Series and movies like Westworld season 4, P-Valley season 2, Sing 2, The Last Duel, The Father of the Bride and more.

Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in June 2022:

Crave is celebrating Pride this month with collections including Coming of Age, Stand-Up Comedy, Drag, Reality TV and movies from the LGBTQ2S+ communities.

June 3rd

Mass — HBO + Movies

Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape — HBO + Movies / Starz

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

Hail, Ceasar! — Starz

The Motorcycle Diaries — Starz

Boys On The Side — Starz

Empire Records — Starz

Copycat — Starz

Smoke Signals — Starz

June 6th

Irma Vep: Episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies

June 8th

The Janes *Documentary* — HBO + Movies

June 9th

Jane By Charlotte — HBO + Movies

June 10th

2 Fast 2 Furious — HBO + Movies

Candyman (2021) — HBO + Movies

Candyman (1992) — HBO + Movies

Curious George: Cape Ahoy — HBO + Movies

The Fast and the Furious — HBO + Movies

The Night House — HBO + Movies

Fast & Furious — HBO + Movies

Fast Five — HBO + Movies

Fast & Furious 6 — HBO + Movies

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — HBO + Movies

Celebrity Ex on the Beach: Season 1 and 2

Temptation Island: Season 4 + Reunion Special

June 11th

Supernatural Academy: Season 1

Eloise: The Animated Series: Season 1

June 12th

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz

June 16th

Father of the Bride — HBO + Movies

June 17th

Brokeback Mountain — HBO + Movies

The Last Duel — HBO + Movies

Red Rocket — HBO + Movies

Wildhood *Canadian Title* — HBO + Movies

Ex on the Beach: Season 5

Fantastic Friends: Season 1

The Guild Garage: Seasons 3-6

June 19th

Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season 2, Episode 1

June 20th

Mind over Murder: Episode 1 @10pm ET

June 22

Endangered @9pm ET

June 24th

Vegheads: Season 1

Last of the Giants: Season 1

The Deanne Smith Experience *Crave Original

Sommersby — Starz

Tigerland — Starz

First Cow — Starz

Drive My Car — HBO + Movies

Sing 2 — HBO + Movies

The French Dispatch — HBO + Movies

The Chi: Season 5, Episode 1 — HBO + Movies

We Hunt Together — HBO + Movies

June 26th

Westworld: Season 4 — HBO + Movies

Last Chance Programing

Radioactive (June 11th)

Wish Upon A Unicorn (June 14th)

I Am Sam Kinison (June 18th)

Target Number One (June 25th)

50/50 (June 30th)

The Amazing Race Canada: Season 5 (June 30th)

American History X (June 30th)

Big Fat Liar (June 30th)

Carmine Street Guitars (June 30th)

Champs (June 30th)

The Cobbler (June 30th)

Cold Mountain (June 30th)

Conan The Barbarian (2011) (June 30th)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (June 30th)

Dragon Nest: Warriors’ Dawn (June 30th)

Earth Girls Are Easy (June 30th)

Everything Is Illuminated (June 30th)

Fair Game (2010) (June 30th)

First Cow (June 30th)

From Prada to Nada (June 30th)

The Ghost Writer (June 30th)

The High Note (June 30th)

The King of Staten Island (June 30th)

Leap year (June 30th)

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (June 30th)

Lord of War (June 30th)

Made (June 30th)

Natural Born Killers (June 30th)

The Next Three Days (June 30th)

Operation Avalanche (June 30th)

Robin Hood (2010) (June 30th)

Robots (June 30th)

The Rundown (June 30th)

Source Code (June 30th)

Turbo (June 30th)

Welcome to Sudden Death (June 30th)

Wow! Wow! Wubbzy: Season 1

