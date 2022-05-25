New on Crave: June 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in June.
Series and movies like Westworld season 4, P-Valley season 2, Sing 2, The Last Duel, The Father of the Bride and more.
Crave subscription starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in June 2022:
Crave is celebrating Pride this month with collections including Coming of Age, Stand-Up Comedy, Drag, Reality TV and movies from the LGBTQ2S+ communities.
June 3rd
- Mass — HBO + Movies
- Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape — HBO + Movies / Starz
- P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
- Hail, Ceasar! — Starz
- The Motorcycle Diaries — Starz
- Boys On The Side — Starz
- Empire Records — Starz
- Copycat — Starz
- Smoke Signals — Starz
June 6th
- Irma Vep: Episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
June 8th
- The Janes *Documentary* — HBO + Movies
June 9th
- Jane By Charlotte — HBO + Movies
June 10th
- 2 Fast 2 Furious — HBO + Movies
- Candyman (2021) — HBO + Movies
- Candyman (1992) — HBO + Movies
- Curious George: Cape Ahoy — HBO + Movies
- The Fast and the Furious — HBO + Movies
- The Night House — HBO + Movies
- Fast & Furious — HBO + Movies
- Fast Five — HBO + Movies
- Fast & Furious 6 — HBO + Movies
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — HBO + Movies
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach: Season 1 and 2
- Temptation Island: Season 4 + Reunion Special
June 11th
- Supernatural Academy: Season 1
- Eloise: The Animated Series: Season 1
June 12th
- Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 — Starz
June 16th
- Father of the Bride — HBO + Movies
June 17th
- Brokeback Mountain — HBO + Movies
- The Last Duel — HBO + Movies
- Red Rocket — HBO + Movies
- Wildhood *Canadian Title* — HBO + Movies
- Ex on the Beach: Season 5
- Fantastic Friends: Season 1
- The Guild Garage: Seasons 3-6
June 19th
- Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season 2, Episode 1
June 20th
- Mind over Murder: Episode 1 @10pm ET
June 22
- Endangered @9pm ET
June 24th
- Vegheads: Season 1
- Last of the Giants: Season 1
- The Deanne Smith Experience *Crave Original
- Sommersby — Starz
- Tigerland — Starz
- First Cow — Starz
- Drive My Car — HBO + Movies
- Sing 2 — HBO + Movies
- The French Dispatch — HBO + Movies
- The Chi: Season 5, Episode 1 — HBO + Movies
- We Hunt Together — HBO + Movies
June 26th
- Westworld: Season 4 — HBO + Movies
Last Chance Programing
- Radioactive (June 11th)
- Wish Upon A Unicorn (June 14th)
- I Am Sam Kinison (June 18th)
- Target Number One (June 25th)
- 50/50 (June 30th)
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 5 (June 30th)
- American History X (June 30th)
- Big Fat Liar (June 30th)
- Carmine Street Guitars (June 30th)
- Champs (June 30th)
- The Cobbler (June 30th)
- Cold Mountain (June 30th)
- Conan The Barbarian (2011) (June 30th)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (June 30th)
- Dragon Nest: Warriors’ Dawn (June 30th)
- Earth Girls Are Easy (June 30th)
- Everything Is Illuminated (June 30th)
- Fair Game (2010) (June 30th)
- First Cow (June 30th)
- From Prada to Nada (June 30th)
- The Ghost Writer (June 30th)
- The High Note (June 30th)
- The King of Staten Island (June 30th)
- Leap year (June 30th)
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (June 30th)
- Lord of War (June 30th)
- Made (June 30th)
- Natural Born Killers (June 30th)
- The Next Three Days (June 30th)
- Operation Avalanche (June 30th)
- Robin Hood (2010) (June 30th)
- Robots (June 30th)
- The Rundown (June 30th)
- Source Code (June 30th)
- Turbo (June 30th)
- Welcome to Sudden Death (June 30th)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy: Season 1
Image credit: HBO