New on Netflix Canada: July 2022

In July 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including the likes of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, Resident Evil, Bad Exorcist Seasons 1-2, D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! and more.

Check what’s arriving on Netflix Canada in July 2022 below:

Coming soon

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — Netflix documentary

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — Netflix series

July 1st

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — Netflix series

Antiviral

Cold Mountain

Final Score

Fubar: Balls to the Wall

Fubar: The Movie

Gone Baby Gone

Heat

Hector and the Search for Happiness

Johnny Mnemonic

Loving

Men with Brooms

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Tarzan

The High Note

The Iceman

The King of Staten Island

Total Recall

Tulip Fever

July 6th

Control Z: Season 3 — Netflix series

Girl in the Picture — Netflix documentary

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — Netflix film

King of Stonks — Netflix series

Uncle from Another World — Netflix anime

July 7th

Karma’s World: Season 3 — Netflix family

July 8th

Boo, Bitch — Netflix series

Capitani: Season 2 — Netflix series

Dangerous Liaisons — Netflix film

How To Build a Sex Room — Netflix series

Incantation — Netflix film

Jewel — Netflix film

The Longest Night — Netflix series

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — Netflix film

The Sea Beast — Netflix film

July 11th

For Jojo — Netflix film

Valley of the Dead — Netflix film

July 12th

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — Netflix comedy

How to Change Your Mind — Netflix documentary

My Daughter’s Killer — Netflix documentary

July 13th

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — Netflix documentary

Hurts Like Hel — Netflix series

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — Netflix documentary

Sintonia: Season 3 — Netflix series

Under the Amalfi Sun — Netflix film

July 14th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix family

Resident Evil — Netflix series

July 15th

Alba — Netflix series

Country Queen — Netflix series

Farzar — Netflix series

Love Goals (Jaadugar) — Netflix film

Mom, Don’t Do That! — Netflix series

Persuasion — Netflix film

Remarriage & Desires — Netflix series

July 18th

Live is Life — Netflix film

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — Netflix family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — Netflix family

Too Old for Fairy Tales — Netflix film

July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — Netflix comedy

July 20th

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix series

Virgin River: Season 4 — Netflix series

July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 22nd

Blown Away: Season 3 — Netflix series

The Gray Man — Netflix film

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

The Rental

July 23rd

Irresistible

July 25th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — Netflix family

July 26th

DI4RIES — Netflix series

Street Food: USA — Netflix documentary

July 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — Netflix series

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — Netflix series

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — Netflix documentary

Pipa — Netflix film

Rebelde: Season 2 — Netflix series

July 28th

A Cut Above — Netflix film

Another Self — Netflix series

Keep Breathing — Netflix series

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — Netflix family

July 29th

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — Netflix anime

The Desperate Hour

The Entitled — Netflix film

Fanático — Netflix series

Purple Hearts — Netflix film

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — Netflix family

Uncoupled — Netflix series

