New on Crave: July 2022

Crave will get a ton of new stuff in July, including No Time To Die, Canada's Drag Race, and more

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Jun 24, 20225:03 PM EDT
Bell announced a ton of new content coming to Crave in July (and quite a few things leaving the platform, too). You can check out the full list of items below.

Crave subscriptions starts at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

July 1st

  • John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum — Starz
  • Scarborough
  • Stillwater
  • No Time To Die
  • Samsam — Starz
  • We Hunt Together S2
  • The Chi S5 E2
  • Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! (Episodes 1-10)
  • Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
  • Pets & Pickers (Season 1)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 8)

July 2nd

  • Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2 E7) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Queen’s Jubilee: Reporter’s Notebook *Canadian Title, Special Premiere*

July 3rd

  • Westworld (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Man Who Fell To Earth Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale*
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 3)
  • Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 4) — Starz
  • P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 5) — Starz

July 4th

  • Irma Vep (Episode 5) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Mind Over Murder (Episode 3) @ 9pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 5th

  • The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 190-194)

July 7th

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1, Episode 10) *Season Finale*
  • Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 3) @3pm ET

July 8th

  • Pause With Sam Jay (Season 2, Episode 8) *Season Finale* Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • How To Train Your Dragon 2 — Starz
  • The Worst Person In The World
  • The Addams Family 2
  • West Side Story (2021)
  • The Chi (Season 5, Episode 3)
  • Supreme Team (Episodes 1-3)
  • Vegheadz (Season 1)
  • The Good Doctor (Season 5)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 9)
  • Because I Said So — Starz

July 10th

  • Westworld (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 1) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 4)
  • Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 5) — Starz
  • P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 6) — Starz

July 11th

  • Irma Vep (Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Mind Over Murder (Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Julia *Documentary Premiere*

July 12th

  • The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 195-199)

July 14th

  • FBoy (Season 2, Episodes 1-3) *Season Premiere* — HBO + Movies
  • Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 4) @3pm ET
  • Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 1) *Canadian Title, Season Premiere* @9pm ET

July 15th

  • The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 1) *Season Premiere* @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Blue Bayou
  • The King’s Man
  • The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)
  • Republic of Doyle S1-6 *Canadian Title*
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 10)
  • Heat — Starz
  • The Girl Next Door — Starz
  • L.A. Confidential — Starz

July 17

  • Westworld (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 2) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 5)
  • Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 6) — Starz

July 18th

  • Irma Vep (Episode 7) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Mind Over Murder (Episode 5) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 19th

  • The Bold And The Beautiful (Season 35, Episodes 200-204)
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 1) @9pm ET

July 20th

Love Island (Season 4, Episode 2) @9pm ET

July 21st

  • FBoy Island (Season 2, Episodes 4-6) — HBO + Movies
  • Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episodes 1-2) — HBO + Movies
  • The Chi (Season 5, Episode 5)
  • Drag Race France (Season 1, Episode 5) @3pm ET
  • Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 2) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 3) @9pm ET

July 22nd

  • The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 2) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Spy Kids — Starz
  • Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams — Starz
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over — Starz
  • Spy Kids 4: All The Time In The World — Starz
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Respect
  • Last Night in Soho
  • Almost Paradise (Season 1)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 11)
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 4) @9pm ET
  • Hot Fuzz — Starz
  • Mamma Mia! — Starz
  • Power Rangers — Starz

July 23rd

  • Sadie Sparks (Season 1, Episodes 33-45)

July 24th

  • Westworld (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 3) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9, Episode 17) Live @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 6)
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 5) @9pm ET
  • P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 7) — Starz

July 25th

  • Irma Vep (Episode 8 *Finale*) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Mind Over Murder (Episode 6 *Finale*) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies

July 26th

  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET

July 27th

  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 7) @9pm ET

July 28th

  • Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Episodes 1-3 *Series Premiere*) — HBO + Movies
  • FBoy Island (Seasons 2, Episode 7-8 *Season Finale*) — HBO + Movies
  • Rap Sh!t (Season 1, Episode 3) — HBO + Movies
  • Drage Race France (Season 1, Episode 6) @3pm ET
  • Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3, Episode 3) *Canadian Title* @9pm ET
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 8) @9pm ET

July 29th

  • The Rehearsal (Season 1, Episode 3) @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 20, Episode 21) Live @ 0pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Flag Day
  • Antlers
  • The Chi (Season 5, Episode 6)
  • City on a Hill (Season 3, Episode 1) *Season Premiere*
  • NYC Point Gods *Documentary Premiere*
  • Dave Merheje: I Love You Habibi *Canadian Title*
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Season 7, Episode 12 *Season Finale*)
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 9) @9pm ET
  • Once Upon A Time In America — Starz
  • Runaway Jury — Starz

July 30th

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under (Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere*)
  • The Pirates Next Door (Season 2, Episodes 33-53)

July 31st

  • Westworld (Season 4, Episode 6) @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Anarchists (Season 1, Episode 4) @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2, Episode 7)
  • Vice (Season 3, Episode 9 *Midseason Premiere*) @8pm ET
  • Love Island (Season 4, Episode 10)
  • Becoming Elizabeth (Season 1, Episode 7) — Starz
  • P-Valley (Season 2, Episode 8)

Last Chance

  • Abduction (2011) — July 3rd
  • American Pie Presents: Girls Ruel — July 4th
  • Tales From The Hood 3 — July 4th
  • Good Hair — July 5th
  • Cashmere: Couture For The Cure — July 9th
  • Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite — July 12th
  • Tremors: Shrieker Island — July 18th
  • Love Island S3 — July 19th
  • Love Island: Uncensored (Season 1) — July 19th
  • Standing Up, Falling Down — July 21st
  • Irresistable — July 22nd
  • You Should Have Left — July 28th
  • A Beautiful Mind — July 31st
  • Lucky Grandma — July 31st
  • Made in Italy — July 31st
  • Miss Juneteenth — July 31st
  • New Homeland — July 31st
  • Scent of a Woman — July 31st
  • The Family Man — July 31st
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield — July 31st
  • The Queen — July 31st
  • Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison — July 31st
  • Dawn of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st
  • Drugstore Cowboy — July 31st
  • Frida — July 31st
  • Great Great Great — July 31st
  • Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love — July 31st
  • More Than A Game — July 31st
  • Penelope — July 31st
  • Planet of the Apes — July 31st
  • Planet of the Apes (1968) — July 31st
  • Point Break (1991) — July 31st
  • Precious: Based On The Novel By Sapphire — July 31st
  • Remember Me — July 31st
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes — July 31st
  • Role Models — July 31st
  • Secretary — July 31st
  • Standing in the Shadows of Motown — July 31st
  • The Tracey Fragments — July 31st
  • The U.S. Vs. John Lennon — July 31st
  • Two Weeks Notice — July 31st
  • Wonderland — July 31st
  • Tenet — July 31st
  • Monkey Beach – July 31st

You can see what came to and what left Crave last month here.

Image credit: MGM

