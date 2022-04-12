Google Pixel 6a now expected to launch in Canada

It looks like Google’s Pixel 6a is coming to Canada.

Canada’s Radio Equipment List approved the upcoming mid-range phone on April 11th, indicating that it’s likely set to release here. The approved model has the hardware version identification number GX7AS.

MySmartPrice spotted a trio of listings via the U.S.’ Federal Trade Commission (FCC) earlier this morning. The FCC listing confirmed that the ‘GX7AS’ model supports 5G bands n38 and n41. This leak also indicates that Google is also working on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7a.

Last year’s Pixel 5a didn’t come to Canada, so it’s nice to see that Google is bringing its mid-range smartphone to the North this year.

The Pixel 6a is rumoured to feature with 128GB of storage and come in white, green and black colour variants. Additionally, leaks indicate the phone sports a 6.2-inch OLED display, centred hole-punch selfie camera, two 12-megapixel sensors, a Pixel 6-like visor and a 5,000mAh battery.

We’re likely to hear more about the Pixel 6a on May 11th during the Google I/O keynote presentation.

Source: Canada Radio Equipment List, MySmartPrice