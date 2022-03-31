Alleged Pixel 6a retail box leak showcases Pixel 6-like design

Phones can’t just stay under wraps anymore.

The retail box for Google’s upcoming mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a, has leaked. Pictures of the box show that the phone is going to look like its flagship counterparts. Shared by Techxine, the picture on the box showcases the back of the handset, revealing a visor that comes from the Pixel 6. From the picture, we can see the phone sports only two camera sensors and an LED flash.

Additionally, you’ll notice that the Pixel 6a is lacking a microphone hole and a laser autofocus sensor.

Alongside the Nexus 6P-like visor, the phone is black and has a glossy look. The sides might be coated aluminum, but they are likely plastic, as the phone is rumoured to sport an all-plastic design.

Other than these small changes, the box is nearly the same as the Pixel 6’s box aside from the ‘Pixel 6a’ branding.

Pixel 6a leaks indicate that the phone will sport a 6.2-inch OLED display, two 12-megapixel shooters, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Additionally, the Pixel 6a will reportedly lose its 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be a first for the company’s ‘a’ series.

The Pixel 6a is likely to make its official debut on May 11th during the Google I/O keynote presentation; however, based on the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6a might not come to Canada.

Source: Techxine