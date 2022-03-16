Google’s May 11th and 12th I/O developer conference will be free to view online

Google released a Puzzle earlier today, solving which would reveal the date to Google’s upcoming I/O event. Just four hours into it, and it seems like Google CEO Sundar Pichai felt he waited enough.

Pichai announced the conference via his Twitter account, and it’s scheduled for May 11th and 12th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

While we aren’t exactly sure if the event will be in-person or virtual like last year, the tweet’s wording suggests that the conference will most likely be online, with a few Google partners and employees making up the crowd.

Heading to the I/O website currently shows a countdown to the event, which will be absolutely free to attend globally.

At last year’s I/O conference, Google revealed Android’s Material You design, launched the first Android 12 Beta, announced new features to better capture photos of people of colour, revealed that it is working with Samsung on Wear OS and a few privacy updates.

We aren’t sure what Google has up its sleeve for 2022, but a likely contender is Android 13, which had its first developer preview released last month.

Image credit: @sundarpichai

Source: @sundarpichai