Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a leak in U.S. carrier back-end

It looks like Google is finally getting ready to launch its long-awaited Pixel Watch and the Pixel 6a.

According to Android Police, which received the information from unnamed sources, both devices have started to appear in a U.S. carrier’s back-end inventory system. Additionally, AP says that it uncovered the colours and storage options for the upcoming devices.

The database showcased the Pixel Watch’s codename ‘rohan,’ and comes in three colours: gray, black and gold. According to the leak, the Pixel Watch will also be available in a 32GB variant. This carrier only sells cellular devices, which means the Pixel Watch will likely come cell-enabled.

The carrier database reveals the codename ‘bluejay’ for the Pixel 6a, and shows that the phone will launch in white, green and black. All three colours of the device will come in 128GB of storage.

With these devices already appearing in the carrier back end, it’s likely that we might see a launch around Google I/O in May. It’s worth mentioning that the Pixel 5a didn’t come to Canada, so it’s a possibility that the Pixel 6a won’t come here either.

This leak also coincides with previous information indicating that the Pixel Watch could be revealed on May 26th. It’s possible the Pixel Watch could be revealed at I/O and release May 26th.

Source: Android Police