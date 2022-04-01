Dell’s newest stylus features Tile tracking tech to help you find it

Dell has a fancy new stylus with built-in finding tech powered by Tile.

As spotted by The Verge, the new ‘Premier Rechargeable Active Pen‘ works with the Tile app to help users find it when it goes missing. People can open the Tile app, tap ‘find’ and the Premier stylus will flash its LED lights and buzz.

This sounds like a pretty handy feature for something like a stylus, which could be easily misplaced. Of course, for a stylus that costs $139.99 in Canada, I would hope it could light up and alert me to its location.

As The Verge points out, Tile is working hard to expand its finding tech into just about everything. The company has worked with Intel to help track lost laptops, and the feature is now available on compatible HP, MSI, and Fujitsu PCs.

Moreover, Tile tracking can be found in headphones from Sennheiser and Skullcandy, Fitbit wearables, and even a dog tag.

Of course, all this is on top of Tile’s wide range of tracking products to help find things like keys and wallets.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are downsides to Tile’s tracking tech too. For example, the company recently added a tool to its app so people can scan for nearby, unfamiliar trackers that might be used to stalk them. Additionally, the new owners of Tile have a penchant for selling user location data, which isn’t great considering Tile’s ability to vacuum up that data to help you find missing items.

You can check out Dell’s new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen here.

Header image credit: Dell

Source: Dell Via: The Verge