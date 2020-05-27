Skullcandy releases four new headphones with built-in Tile trackers

Headphone company Skullcandy has partnered with Tile to release a new line of headphones that you can track if you lose.
The company pulled back the curtain on four new headphones today, which are called Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Sesh Evo. All four models have Tile’s tracking technology, bringing Skullcandy’s Tile partnership to a total of 10 products.
This is a crucial technology to have in a headphone because it’s so easy to lose tiny wireless earbuds, I’ve barely left my apartment in weeks, and I’m currently looking for my left Galaxy Bud, so I wish I had Tile’s tech in my headphones.
Specifically, Tile technology means the headphones are findable when they’re in their charging case and when each bud is lost on its own. That’s because each earbud and the case act the same as a Tile tracker.
This means you can found when they’re powered off or when they’re outside of Bluetooth range with the Tile Network. This network means if you mark your item as lost in the Tile app, anyone else running the Tile app will be able to locate it for you.
This also works without notifying the Tile user that found your gear that they did. They’re just a helpful link in the chain to reunite you with your lost item.
If you want to find out more regarding the Skullcandy Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel and Indy Sesh on the company’s website.
