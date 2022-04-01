Google Docs getting new style and tone feature

Google Docs users are long familiar with the red and blue squiggly underlines that pop up on their text from time to time. But some users will soon see a third colour added to the mix; purple.

The new feature will highlight tone and style and go along with spelling (red) and grammar (blue) suggestions.

“Suggestions will appear as you type and help guide you when there are opportunities to avoid repeated or unnecessary words, helping diversify your writing and ensuring you’re using the most effective word for the situation,” the company states in a blog post.

But the feature won’t be available to all users. Only those subscribed to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus plans will have access.

This is the latest feature Google has added to the popular application.

A couple of weeks ago, the company announced it would let users draft emails in Google Docs and move them to Gmail with a quick click. The company also recently announced markdown support for text shortcuts.

Source: Google