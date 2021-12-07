Tile’s future owner is currently selling the location data of millions of its users

This news doesn’t bode well for Tile.

Family tracking service Life360 has been selling the location data of millions of its users, according to a new report from The Markup.

The company — which describes itself as a “family safety platform” — aims to allow family members to track each other through a smartphone app available on iOS and Android. The platform is currently used by 33 million people around the world.

According to The Markup’s reporting, Life360 sells its user’s location data — including information tied to children and adults — to several data brokers that then sell that information to third-party companies. That said, Life360 states that it doesn’t sell the location data of children under 13. Two former Life360 employees say that the company is one of the largest sources of location data in the tech industry and that it doesn’t ensure its location data can be traced back to individual users.

In a statement, Life360 CEO Chris Hull said that selling location data is an “important part” of the company’s business model and that it has “no means to confirm or deny the accuracy” of whether it’s one of the largest sources of location data in the industry.

Life360 is in the process of acquiring Bluetooth tracker company Tile for about $205 million USD (roughly $260 million CAD). While Tile has experienced success in the past, the company is likely under pressure from Apple’s recently released AirTag Bluetooth tracker and its ability to leverage the billions of Apple devices in the world to create its crowdsourced network.

Big news: Tile is joining the @Life360 family! We’ll continue as our own brand, delivering the excellent experience our customers deserve. Lots of exciting things ahead! https://t.co/zJGcNiXW5U — Tile (@TheTileApp) November 23, 2021

In a press release, Life360 said that Tile’s tracking network of Bluetooth trackers will expand its current reach by 10x.

Tile most recently revealed a refreshed Bluetooth tracker lineup, including a new Mate, Sticker and Pro tracker.

