Fitbit partners with Tile for better wearable tracking

Fitbit has partnered with Bluetooth tracker company Tile to make it far more difficult to lose its Inspire 2 wearable.
The new tracking functionality will be available directly within the Fitbit app following an upcoming update, though it also requires Tile’s Android or iOS app.
Fitbit says that the update will be part of the setup process when you download the latest version of the Inspire 2’s firmware. While the tracking features are currently only available with the Inspire 2, it’ll likely soon make its way to more Fitbit devices.
With this new functionality, whenever you’ve misplaced your fitness tracker at home, you’ll be able to open the Tile app to find it.
If you happen to be out of the device’s Bluetooth range, you’ll still be able to locate the Inspire 2 thanks to compatibility with Tile’s crowd-sourced, “global network” network of other smartphones that have the Tile app installed and Tile trackers.
Other features include Smart Alerts that send a message to your smartphone if you leave the Inspire 2 behind somewhere. However, this feature requires a $2.99/month or $29.99/year Tile Premium subscription.
Fitbit’s Inspire 2 launched last year for $99 (currently on sale for $79). The update is releasing to Fitbit’s app on iOS and Android this week.
With Apple’s often-rumoured AirTags Bluetooth tracker still looming on the horizon, it makes sense for Fitbit, and its parent company Google,Â to continue to find ways to integrate its tracking technology into other devices.
Source: Fitbit
Comments