Telus expands Alberta 5G network to Lethbridge, Rocky Mountain House

Two new communities in Alberta are now able to connect to Telus’ 5G internet network.

According to press releases from Telus, the telecom has expanded its fifth generation broadband network to residents and businesses in Lethbridge and Rocky Mountain House.

The double announcement, made on September 8th, is the latest in a series of infrastructural expansions from Telus, all funded by a $14.5 billion investment specifically targeting the province of Alberta.

Since announcing the investment in May 2021, Telus has grown its 5G network into the Albertan regions of Cochrane, Red Deer, Drayton Valley, Medicine Hat and Brooks.

Telus’ 5G network expansion project in Alberta is set to continue through to 2024.

Source: Telus, Telus