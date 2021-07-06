Telus investing $9 million to bring 5G service to Red Deer in Alberta

Telus has announced that it’s investing $9 million to bring 5G service to Red Deer in Alberta this year.
The Vancouver-based national carrier notes that the announcement is part of its $14.5 billion investment in infrastructure across Alberta through 2024.
With this latest investment, 153 communities, including 31 First Nations, will have access to Telus’ 5G network by the end of the year.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Red Deer, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a news release.
“Now more than ever, Telus is committed to keeping our citizens and communities connected and productive through our globally leading wireless network, underpinned by our award-winning Telus PureFibre infrastructure that provides the backbone for our 5G-enabled world.”
Telus estimates that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.
The carrier is among many others currently participating in the government’s 3500MHz spectrum auction that began on June 15th. The spectrum is key for the deployment of the next generation of wireless technology across the country.
5G is expected to bring fast data speeds and low latency to mobile devices. It’s expected to enhance virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, healthcare, agriculture and more.
