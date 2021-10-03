September round-up: Network expansions in Canada

Every month, we report on dozens of press releases from Canadian carrier companies announcing new investments in wireless and broadband services in regions across the country.

To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of every announcement from September 2021, plus a helpful map so you can visualize where each company focused its efforts this month.

Bell

September 8th: Bell grows fibre network to 97,000 new locations in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador

September 14th: Bell grows pure fibre internet network in Acadian Peninsula

September 14th: Bell expanding fibre internet access to 10,000 more locations in Oshawa, Ontario

September 28th: Bell MTS moves fibre broadband network into Manitoba’s Pembina Valley

September 28th: Bell pure fibre internet is coming to Barrington, Nova Scotia

September 29th: Bell extends pure fibre network to Memramcook and St. Martins, N.B.

Eastlink

September 22nd: Eastlink invests $26 million to improve its mobile network in New Brunswick

Rogers

September 23rd: Rogers expands 5G to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia

SaskTel

September 10th: SaskTel erects 10 new cell towers, completes $107 million wireless project

Telus

September 8th: Telus expands Alberta 5G network to Lethbridge, Rocky Mountain House

September 9th: Telus to expand 5G to Greater Montreal regions in $90 million investment

September 9th: Outaouais, Lanaudière and Laurentides regions can now access Telus 5G

September 10th: Telus invests $28.5 million to improve its internet services in Burnaby

September 22nd: Telus announces $60 million investment to bring gigabit fibre to Maple Ridge, B.C.

September 27th: Telus expands 5G network to seven locations in British Columbia

Image source: Wikimedia Commons