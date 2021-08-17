Telus expands 5G to Medicine Hat and Brooks, Alberta

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus announced expansions of its 5G network to Medicine Hat and Brooks, Alberta.
The latest expansion is part of Telus’ larger $14.5 billion investment in infrastructure and operations within the province through to 2024. In a release, Telus said that local residents and businesses now have access to the company’s 5G network.
“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Medicine Hat and Brooks to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a press statement.
Telus also reiterated its plan to leverage multiple vendors, including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia to expand its 5G network to over 615 communities across Canada by the end of the year. That includes 136 communities in Alberta.
Additionally, the carrier noted that it’s invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure since 2000, including over $51 billion in Alberta alone.
Moreover, Telus was one of the big spenders in Canada’s recent 3500MHz spectrum auction. 3500MHz spectrum is considered critical in expanding 5G in Canada. The spectrum consists of mid-band or ‘Sub-6’ 5G, offering increased speed, decreased latency and other benefits over 4G spectrum without the same range limitations as high-band, or ‘mmWave’ 5G.
Source: Telus
