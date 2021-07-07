Telus expands 5G service to Cochrane, Alberta and Laval, Quebec

Telus has announced that its 5G network is now accessible in Cochrane, Alberta and Laval, Quebec.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says the expansions are part of its $14.4 billion and $9 billion investments in Alberta and Quebec, respectively.
Telus says that by the end of the year, more than 70 percent of the Canadian population will have access to its 5G network, which is said to provide speeds of up to 1.7Gbps.
“Now more than ever, Telus is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity.”
Telus is among many others currently participating in the government’s 3500MHz spectrum auction that began last month. The spectrum is key for the deployment of the next generation of wireless technology across the country.
Over the next few years, 5G is expected to bring fast data speeds and low latency to mobile devices. It’s expected to enhance virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, healthcare, agriculture and more.
Source: Telus
Comments