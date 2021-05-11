Telus investing $14.5 billion in Alberta to expand 5G and PureFibre networks

Telus is investing $14.5 billion in Alberta through 2024 to expand its 5G and PureFibre networks across the province.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says it will expand its 5G network to 136 more communities, including 31 Indigenous communities.
Telus also plans to connect 500,000 more Albertans to its gigabit-enabled PureFibre network over the next four years. The carrier will also hire 8,000 more Albertans mainly in construction, engineering and emerging technologies.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Alberta, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” Telus CEO Darren Entwistle said in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more Albertans with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access healthcare and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
The carrier also plans to expand its ‘Internet for Good’ program to students in-need and Albertans living with a disability. The program offers low-income families internet for $9.95 per month.
This latest announcement comes as Telus announced that it’s investing $13 billion in British Columbia over the next three years.
Source: Telus
