Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 makes its way to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 2 and Z Flip 5G

Samsung’s latest One UI update brings features from this generation of foldables to previous iterations.

One UI 3.1.1, which is already available on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, is heading to the Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G and original Z Flip. The update will also arrive on the original Z Fold next week.

One of the new features making its way to Samsung’s older foldables is ‘Drag & Split,’ which lets users drag a link to the edge of the screen to open it in a new window and view both pages simultaneously. Drag & Split works with apps like Samsung Internet, Messages, Notes, My Files and more.

Other features coming to the foldable include the ability to rotate all apps, setting the aspect ratio for certain apps (a feature I’m loving) and App Split View, which allows users to see their conversations in the messaging app on the right and message a friend on the left. Other features include ‘Cover Screen’ mirroring, pining the taskbar on the Z Fold series and a ‘Flex Mode’ panel.



You can learn about all these features and more on the Samsung’s website.

Source: Samsung