Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $245 on Amazon

If you’ve been holding out and waiting for Apple’s AirPods Pro to go on sale, now is your chance.

The high-end wireless earbuds are currently discounted to $245 on Amazon from their regular price of $262. While this is only $16 off or a 6 percent discount, as far as deals on AirPods Pro go, this is one of the lowest prices I’ve encountered.

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise-cancellation, adaptive EQ, a transparency mode and 4.5 hours of battery life. Though the tech giant is expected to release a successor to its 2nd-gen AirPods this fall, there’s been no word on when a new version of the AirPods Pro will drop.

For more on the AirPods Pro, check out my review of the wireless earbuds from back in 2019.

Via: iPhone in Canada