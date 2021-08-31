Spotify’s Blend playlists are here to combine your music taste with your friend’s

Spotify’s new personalized experience, Blend is now available to Free and Premium customers worldwide, helping users match and compare their music taste with friends.

Spotify introduced Blend Playlists (beta) in early June as a new way for two users to combine their musical interests into a single shared playlist created specifically for them. Now, the feature has rolled out to all users and includes some improvements over its beta. The experience also includes updated cover art to help you quickly identify each of your Blend playlists.

Further, when you build a Blend playlist with a friend, Spotify will produce a match score, indicating how similar your musical preferences are. Shareable stories will also be a part of the experience and offer more information about the songs and artists that found their way onto your playlist, similar to the company’s end-of-year Wrapped feature.

Follow the steps below to make your very first Blend playlist:

Open the Spotify mobile app

Head over to the ‘Made For You’ section

Click on ‘Create Blend’

Press ‘Invite’ to share a link with your buddy to join your Blend.

When your friend accepts the invitation, Spotify will create customized cover art and a track list for the two of you that combines your music taste.

While Blend is available to both free and paid Spotify members, premium users can view more data on preferences, including who’s music taste contributed to a specific song being added to the playlist.

Image credit: Spotify

Source: Spotify