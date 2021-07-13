PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to feature 6.7-inch 120Hz display according to regulatory listing

The main screen will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate

Jul 13, 2021

2:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted in the TENAA the Chinese certification site, showcasing the device’s specifications.

According to the listing, the Z Flip 3 will feature a 3,204mAh battery, though Samsung will market it as a 3,300mAh power source.

The phone’s cover screen is listed as sporting a 1.9-inch display and offering a single SIM slot. The main screen will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The foldable is listed as measuring in at 166 x 72.2 x 7.3mm and featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip with 5G support

Additionally, the handset is expected to feature two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, including one with an ultrawide camera. Furthermore, there’s a 10-megapixel camera on the front.

Previous rumours indicate Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2 on August 11th during an Unpacked event. It’s possible we also might also see the S21 FE, though previous leaks indicate that the ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone is being pushed back due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Source: MyFixGuide, Android Headlines

Related Articles

News

Jul 12, 2021

10:10 AM EDT

Samsung’s entire August Unpacked lineup leaks: Galaxy Z fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE and more

News

Jul 13, 2021

10:23 AM EDT

Google introduces Android Game Development Kit

News

Jul 11, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel 6 Pro and more leaks this past week

News

Jul 12, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

New FCC filing indicates S Pen Pro will support the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Comments