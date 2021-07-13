Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been spotted in the TENAA the Chinese certification site, showcasing the device’s specifications.
According to the listing, the Z Flip 3 will feature a 3,204mAh battery, though Samsung will market it as a 3,300mAh power source.
The phone’s cover screen is listed as sporting a 1.9-inch display and offering a single SIM slot. The main screen will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The foldable is listed as measuring in at 166 x 72.2 x 7.3mm and featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip with 5G support
Additionally, the handset is expected to feature two 12-megapixel cameras on the back, including one with an ultrawide camera. Furthermore, there’s a 10-megapixel camera on the front.
Previous rumours indicate Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2 on August 11th during an Unpacked event. It’s possible we also might also see the S21 FE, though previous leaks indicate that the ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone is being pushed back due to the ongoing chip shortage.
Source: MyFixGuide, Android Headlines
Comments