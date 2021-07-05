Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now rumoured to launch on August 11th, and on top of that, the device will reportedly be quite a bit cheaper than its predecessor.
According to @FrontTron, the Z Flip 3 will be selling for $1,249 USD (roughly $1,540 CAD), which is $200 less than its predecessor. This report mentions the 8GB/256GB variants, although it seems possible that this might only be the Z Flip 3 model.
When the Z Flip 5G launched in Canada the device was priced at $2,019.99, so if we see a similar price drop in Canada we would be looking at a Z Flip 3 that costs $1,819.99. Considering the price conversion for the Z Flip 3 in Canada is roughly $1,540 CAD, I hope we see an even more affordable price difference in Canada.
It’s worth taking this leak with a grain of salt, as smartphones are not often cheaper than their predecessors (not saying we haven’t seen it before, but it’s not worth getting your hopes up.) Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, two pairs of Galaxy Watch 4s and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on August 11th.
Source: FrontTron
Comments