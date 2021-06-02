PREVIOUS|
Nintendo’s big E3 2021 Direct will take place on June 15

Hopefully, we'll finally get an update on the Breath of the Wild sequel

Jun 2, 2021

10:34 AM EDT

BOTW 2

Nintendo has confirmed that it will hold its big E3 2021 Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 15th at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Taking place on the last day of this year’s all-digital E3, the Direct will run for about 40 minutes and be “focused on Nintendo Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021.”

Nintendo says a three-hour Treehouse Live stream will follow. These normally offer deeper gameplay walkthroughs for some of the games that were featured in a recent Direct.

In terms of what to expect from Nintendo’s E3 Direct, Bloomberg recently reported that the company and its partners are planning to formally show off games for the long-rumoured 4K-capable Switch. This updated Switch model will reportedly be revealed ahead of the Direct so companies can focus on the enhanced games at E3, which would line up with Nintendo’s wording on focusing “exclusively on Nintendo Switch software.”

Beyond that, it’s possible we might get an update on the untitled Breath of the Wild sequel, given that there have been two years of silence on the highly anticipated Zelda game since its E3 2019 reveal. It also seems likely that we’ll get a new downloadable content fighter reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as there are only two remaining. Rumours also persist that Nintendo will release HD remasters of the Zelda games Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, following July’s launch of Skyward Sword HD.

In addition to Nintendo’s E3 Direct, Ubisoft will hold its own E3 event on Saturday, June 12th, while Xbox will hold a Bethesda-heavy showcase on Sunday, June 13th.

