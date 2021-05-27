4K Nintendo Switch model targeting September or October launch: report

Nintendo is planning to release its long-rumoured updated Switch model in September or October of this year, according to Bloomberg.
Reiterating its previous reports, Bloomberg notes that the unnamed new Switch will sport a 7-inch Samsung OLED display and faster Nvidia graphics silicon to enable 4K output when docked to a TV.
Additionally, the outlet reports that Nintendo may unveil the new Switch ahead of the all-digital E3 2021, which will run from June 12th to 15th. Bloomberg notes that doing so would allow publishers to showcase their full lineup of games that run on the improved hardware during the major industry event.
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that the unnamed new Switch would likely be priced above $299 USD (about $362 CAD), the current U.S. price of the current standard Switch model. For context, the standard Switch costs $399 in Canada, while the dock-less Switch Lite is priced at $259.
Per Bloomberg, Nintendo will eventually phase out the standard Switch in favour of the 4K model, in addition to continuing to sell the Switch Lite as a lower-cost alternative.
Nintendo is reportedly gearing up to begin production of the new Switch in July before ramping up in the holidays. Notably, this is in spite of the global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the manufacturing of a variety of devices, including Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, TVs, headphones and automobiles. However, Bloomberg notes that this is because the components that Nintendo needs for the new Switch are “subject to less competition” than those needed for Sony and Microsoft’s rival consoles.
So far, Nintendo has merely confirmed that it will be participating in this year’s E3, although it hasn’t detailed specific plans. That said, the company is expected to hold a traditional pre-recorded ‘Direct’ video presentation to unveil more about its upcoming games slate. As it stands, we know little about the company’s exclusive games lineup for the Switch this holiday beyond November’s Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.
For now, Ubisoft and Xbox are the only two publishers to have confirmed an E3 games showcase; the former’s will air on Saturday, June 12th, while the latter’s will stream on Sunday, June 13th.
