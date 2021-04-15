Ubisoft has announced that its next ‘Forward’ digital conference will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 12pm PT/3pm ET as part of E3 2021.
The French publishing giant had already confirmed its participation in this year’s all-digital E3 earlier this month, but it’s only now setting a concrete date for its Forward event. This makes Ubisoft the first company to reveal exactly when it will hold a conference during this year’s E3.
Other companies taking part include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Take-Two Interactive and Warner Bros. Games, although it’s currently unclear how many of them — outside of the usual Nintendo and Xbox — will hold a presentation like Ubisoft.
For now, Ubisoft hasn’t offered any details as to what we might see at the E3 Forward. Last year, the company used Forward to reveal new gameplay footage from titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.
That said, it’s been many months since we’ve seen anything from Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 and Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Parasite (formerly Quarantine), which were delayed last October into Ubisoft’s next fiscal year. Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was also delayed earlier this year. Therefore, it seems safe to assume that we’ll get some kind of update on some (or even all) of these titles, plus reveals for others we don’t yet know about.
Overall, this year’s E3 is a fully “reimagined,” free-to-all experience that aims to bring the in-person show floor experience to fans around the world. This includes “major exhibitor showcases,” “live press conferences,” an “exclusive online portal and supporting mobile app,” “special events,” “must-see shows,” “high-profile hosts,” “charitable initiatives” and more.
E3 2021 will run from June 12th to 15th.
Source: Ubisoft
