Bell receives funding to bring high-speed internet to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Bell is receiving $18.44 million in funding to bring high-speed internet access to over 2,500 households in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec.
The Montreal-based national carrier will receive a combined amount of $18.44 million from the Quebec and federal governments under the Operation High Speed initiative. The total value of the project is $21.65 million.
The municipalities included in the project are: Chambord, La Doré, Mashteuiatsh, Roberval, Sainte-Hedwidge, Saint-Félicien, Saint-François-de-Sales, Saint-Prime, Saint-David-de-Falardeau and Saint-Honoré.
“Thanks to this Ottawa-Quebec partnership, which also brings together Internet service providers, we will break down the digital barriers that we’ve been dealing with since 2015,” said Diane Lebouthillier, the minister of national revenue, in a news release.
“Together, we’ll ensure that every household and every business in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
The initiative is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.
Source: ISED
