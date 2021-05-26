Big ‘Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase’ set for June 13

Xbox has announced that it will hold its big summer games event on Sunday, June 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET.
As previously confirmed, this event will be focused on games from both Xbox and Bethesda, following Microsoft’s recent acquisition of the latter’s parent company, ZeniMax Media.
In a blog post, Xbox marketing GM Aaron Greenberg noted that the event — officially titled the ‘Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase’ — will run for 90 minutes.
Specifically, Greenberg says the showcase will offer “everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this [Bethesda] partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.”
Given that Halo Infinite is Xbox’s marquee holiday 2021 title, it seems safe to assume we’ll get an update on the game there. Rumours have also pointed to a reveal of Bethesda’s long-awaited new sci-fi RPG Starfield, which will reportedly be exclusive to Xbox and PC. We could also get updates on other Xbox games, including Psychonauts 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and, perhaps, the upcoming Fable reboot.
In any case, we’ll learn more on June 13th. The showcase will be streamed live on Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels.
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is taking place during E3 2021, which will be an all-digital event this year amid the pandemic. While many companies have confirmed their participation in the show, including Xbox, Ubisoft is the only other publisher to have set a date for its E3 conference (June 12th).
Source: Xbox
