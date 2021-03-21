Here’s what to expect from the OnePlus 9 series event

As the case every year for the past eight years, OnePlus is revealing a few new smartphones very soon.
On March 23rd at 10am ET, we’ll get a complete look at the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the often-rumoured OnePlus Watch.
The OnePlus 9 will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ flat display, while the 9 Pro is expected to feature a curved 6.78-inch panel with a QHD+ resolution. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also tipped to feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate.
The handset’s display sports Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology, which allows the OLED screen to dynamically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz.
Regarding specs, the OnePlus 9 series sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, at least 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Additionally, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro reportedly sport wireless charging and reverse-wireless charging supported by its 4,500mAh battery. It’s worth noting the 9 Pro will support up to 50W ‘Warp Charge’ wireless charging with OnePlus’ wireless charger. Further, the device is tipped to come with the 65W fast charger that OnePlus also included in the 8T.
The OnePlus 9 will also come equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.
For the OnePlus 9 Pro, at least one of its cameras will feature Sony’s IMX789 sensor that’s capable of dual native ISO, full-pixel omni-directional autofocus, 4K video at 120fps and real-time HDR video processing. The system uses both lenses to take a wide image and then also stitches the photos together via software to create an ultrawide shot.
The OnePlus 9 series is rumoured to release in blue, black, green, purple and a silver-like ‘Morning Mist,’ which has already been revealed by OnePlus. It’s unclear if the OnePlus 9 Pro will also be available in the same colour.
The Morning Mist colour variant sports a mist-like finish at the top, and the bottom offers a mirror-like appearance.
OnePlus Watch
OnePlus confirmed that it will also launch the OnePlus Watch at the event.
Canadian YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger (Unbox Therapy) recently tweeted a render of the OnePlus Watch, revealing exactly what the wearable looks like. The render shows off a round watch face with similar stylings to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active. There’s also a silicone wrist band with a clasp mechanism that’s a lot like the Fitbit Sense or Versa. Other features include two side buttons, with the top button appearing to have “OnePlus” etched on it.
Rumours surrounding the OnePlus Watch indicate the wearable features a 46mm display, IP68 water and dust resistance, 4GB of RAM, Warp Charge, and sleep, stress, blood saturation and heart rate monitoring. Further, the wearable will reportedly be able to control the OnePlus TV (which isn’t available in Canada), and auto workout detection.
Most notably, the OnePlus Watch won’t feature Google’s Wear OS, according to OnePlus. The smartwatch will feature an original RTOS (real-time operating system) created by OnePlus, which means it will likely work veryÂ similarly to Huawei’s LiteOS, anÂ RTOS based on Linux.
MobileSyrup will have more on the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus Watch in the coming weeks. OnePlus’ first reveal event of 2021 is set for March 23rd at 10am.
