OnePlus announces OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro

Sep 26, 2019

After several weeks of leaks, OnePlus has finally unveiled its new television.

The OnePlus TV comes in two variants, the Q1 and the Q1 Pro, and there’s isn’t much of a difference between the pair of television sets.

The TV features a 55-inch QLED display that sports small bezels and a sleek design. Additionally, it features both Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a quantum dot display.

The main difference between the TVs is the sound output.

The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro features a 50-watt eight-speaker soundbar OnePlus claims offers a surround sound experience with the help of Dolby Atmos support. Interestingly, the TVs speaker bar lowers when needed and moves back into the body when it’s not.

The Q1 doesn’t feature a soundbar but is capable of 50-watt output.

OnePlus also launched a remote that looks similar to the Apple TV’s. The OnePlus TV also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing for voice control. There’s a OnePlus Connect phone app as well.

The TVs feature a Kevlar-like finish on the rear, and it comes with a unique TV stand.

Currently, OnePlus is only launching the TV in India on September 28th. OnePlus did not say whether it’ll bring the TV to other markets. In India, the Q1 will cost ₹ 69,900 ($1,307.03 CAD) and ₹ 99,900 ($1,867.99 CAD)

