Amazon Canada discounts Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets

Amazon Canada is currently running a sale on its Fire tablets including its kids edition tablets for a limited time.
Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:
Fire 7 Tablet 7″ display, 16 GB on sale for $54.99 ($15 off)
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8″ HD display, 32 GB on sale for $79.99 ($30 off)
Fire HD 10 Tablet 10.1″ full HD display, 32 GB on sale for $149.99 ($50 off)
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 7″ Display, 16 GB on sale for $89.99 ($40 off)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 8″ display, 32 GB on sale for $129.99 ($50 off)
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet 10.1” display, 32 GB on sale for $199.99 ($60 off)
Amazon’s Fire tablets run Fire OS, a forked version of Android without the Google Play Store or any of Google’s services. Instead, you can shop for apps, games, music, ebooks and videos through Amazon’s various digital stores.
