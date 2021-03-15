OnePlus confirms ‘Morning Mist’ OnePlus 9 Pro variant

OnePlus seems to have officially accepted that its upcoming OnePlus 9 smartphone has broadly leaked across the internet, resulting in the company showing off even more about the device ahead of its official reveal.
The company has unveiled the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ‘Morning Mist’ colour variant, which OnePlus says was inspired by nature. This variant has been seen in previous leaks.Â
A statement from OnePlus regarding the Morning Mist colour can be found below:
“Morning Mist is the first time we use gradient refraction for the CMF. The film coating on the back transitions from a 60-degree level of mist or diffusion at the top to 20 degrees at the bottom.”Â
This essentially means the handset’s back will sport a mist-like finish at the top, and the bottom will offer a mirror-like appearance.
Morning Mist edges that transition from silver to black to resemble fog on a glossy mirror slowly fading away.
OnePlus will officially unveil the OnePlus 9 series on March 23rd. The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch display and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.
Source: OnePlus
Comments