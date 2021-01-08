Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 10+ to get Android 11 on January 20 with Telus

Some of Samsung’s products are about to get a worthwhile update.
According to Telus’ software update schedule, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5G and the Z Fold 2 5G will get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 on January 20th.
Recently, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series and Note 20 series received the update on Telus’ network.
But it’s worth mentioning that the unlocked S20+ that I’ve never used a SIM with before also got the update back in December. This means that unlocked handsets and likely devices from other carriers will also get the update sometime shortly.
One UI 3.0 offers a new visual design with improved performance, allowing apps to run faster and perform better. Additionally, One UI 3.0 will offer better customization, a Samsung Keyboard with more languages, a simple Settings page, and improved autofocus and auto exposure.
Go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install > Install Now to get the new update.
Source: Telus
