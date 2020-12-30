Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will soon get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0.
According to Telus’ update schedule, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will get the update on January 5th.
This update will also likely roll out on the same day or within weeks if you’re using an unlocked device or if you’re on another network.
One UI 3.0 offers a new visual design with improved performance, so apps run faster and perform better. Additionally, One UI 3.0 will offer better customization, a Samsung Keyboard with more languages, a simple Settings page, and improved autofocus and auto exposure.
Go to Settings > Software Update >Download and install > Install Now to get the new update.
Samsung’s S20 series received the update back on December 15th.
Source: Telus
