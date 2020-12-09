Some Samsung phones on Telus’ network are getting Android 11 on December 15

Telus’ revamped update schedule for Android phones on its network indicates that some Samsung flagship devices will get One UI 3.0-based on Android 11.
The first three phones to receive the update are Samsung’s flagships from early 2020. This means the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra will all get the new software first.
Since this update is hitting phones on Telus’ network initially, it’s expected that Rogers and Bell will likely follow in the coming weeks. If you have a Note 20 device, it will likely get the update in early 2021.
It’s worth mentioning that if you know someone with a Telus SIM card, you should be able to put it in your phone and begin the download. This method doesn’t work all the time, but it’s worth trying if you’re really thirsty for the update and you have a close friend that’s willing to let you use their SIM for a few minutes.
Source: Telus
