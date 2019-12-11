Samsung Canada says more Galaxy Fold inventory arriving December 19th

Samsung Canada says that more Galaxy Fold inventory is set to arrive on December 19th due to the “overwhelming demand” for the foldable smartphone.
That said, the Galaxy Fold is still only being sold at Samsung Experience stores across Canada. These stores include the CF Eaton Centre, CF Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the Greater Toronto Area, along with Metropolis at Metrotown in British Columbia and the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta.
“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Galaxy Fold in Canada,” said Jennifer Safruk, Samsung Canada’s vice president of sales and product management, in a statement. “The high consumer demand is indicative of the increased desire for meaningful and innovative technology. We look forward to bringing more Galaxy Fold devices to our stores next week.”
The Galaxy Fold’s original release schedule was pushed back due to design issues with early review units related to debris getting stuck behind the foldable smartphone’s display, as well as some media removing a protector that held the device’s screen together.
As a result of these problems, Samsung made subtle changes to the retail version’s design, including extending the protective film under the bezels so that it can’t be peeled off, as well as improving the build quality of the hinge by shrinking the gap present when the device is closed.
The Galaxy Fold is priced at $2,599 CAD. The phone launched in Canada on December 6th.
