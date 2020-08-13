PREVIOUS|
Latest OnePlus 7 series update brings security updates, OnePlus Buds support

The update should be rolling out to users over the next few weeks

Aug 13, 2020

12:51 PM EDT

OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about the 7 series yet, as its latest update brings OnePlus Buds support and security updates.

While the OnePlus 8 series may be getting Android 11 beta access, the OnePlus 7 series isn’t far behind now. If you own a OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T the update is rolling out now in India, but the global rollout is supposed to follow soon afterwards, so it might take a few days.

If you own a OnePlus 7 Pro, you’re looking for update 10.0.7, while OnePlus 7T owners will need 10.0.10. Each update includes the July security patch, OnePlus Buds’ extra features and some bug fixes.

The full changelog for both phones is below:

  • System
    • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
    • Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)
    • Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings
    • Updated Android security patch to 2020.07
  • Bluetooth
    • It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement
  • Network
    • Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers

If you own a OnePlus 7 Pro, you’re also looking at a ‘Reading mode’ update that brings “the Chromatic effect option to adapt colour range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience.”

This can be enabled under the Reading mode header in the system settings.

If you don’t want to wait to download the update, you can grab a download link from Android Police and flash it as you would normally with OnePlus software. Take note that OnePlus OS files sometimes unpack on my phone with a ‘.jar’  file type that you need to delete before it will work.

Source: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, Android Police. 

