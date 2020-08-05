Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 features larger front display and redesigned hinge

After months of rumours, Samsung has finally unveiled the foldable we’ve all been waiting for, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
This handset sports a 7.6-inch foldable 120Hz display with an Infinity-O in-display camera on the right side, instead of the large notch included in the first Galaxy Fold. Additionally, the foldable smartphone includes a 6.2-inch screen that covers the front of the device instead of the incredibly small display on the original Fold.
Samsung also says it reinvented the hinge of the Z Fold 2, which is good news given the first Galaxy Fold’s hinge suffered from issues. Further, the hinge includes a “cam” mechanism that allows the display to be set at different angles like the Z Flip. To avoid dirt getting in from behind the glass and through the hinge, Samsung has also included dirt removing sweepers similar to what are found in some vacuums.
In theory, this change should help avoid the issues its predecessor experienced with dirt getting inside the hinge.
Additionally, similar to the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, the Z Fold 2’s screen is made of Ulta Thin Glass (UTG). Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black.’
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 go live on September 1st in the United States but Samsung has yet to reveal pricing or Canadian availability. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information.
When the original Galaxy Fold launched in Canada, the smartphone cost $2,600, so you can expect similar high pricing for the Z Fold 2.
Image credit: Samsung
